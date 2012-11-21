The Hong Kong investment chief has been named global CIO and investment head for the $130 billion life insurer.
Understanding the relationship between asset prices and inflation is more crucial than ever for investors, but using data from the last decade to calculate asset correlation may not be wise, said HSBC Life’s CIO.
Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting rates appear overly optimistic, according to HSBC Life's chief investment officer.
New Silkroutes Group has bought 51% of multi-family office Stamford Management, amid expectations of further wealth industry consolidation.
Banks cannot provide as wide a range of services as in the past, say family offices, which are having to broaden their range of counterparties as a result.
Multi-family offices question the independence of private banks, but say they are losing the battle for mindshare because they don't have the same sort of marketing budget.