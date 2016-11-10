Even as Joe Biden's exit injects new uncertainty into the US presidential race, investors are reassessing strategies as they contemplate the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House.
Tag : us presidential election
The Singapore bank sees opportunities stemming from Donald Trump's plans to boost military and infrastructure spending, while it is shifting focus away from sovereign bonds.
Wealth managers said alternatives assets offered investment and hedging opportunities following Donald Trump's surprise election success, but further protest votes could emerge in Europe.