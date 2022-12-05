Singapore attracted 250 new single family offices in 2024; Malaysia offers tax-free incentives to family offices; Telstra and Equip Super announce decision to merge; Prudential launches whitepaper on climate transition financing; and more.
Family office managing over $10 billion for Indian software tycoon increases AI investments; decarbonization focused fund passes $1 billion target; NPS will allocate 65% of its assets in risky assets under new long-term asset allocation rules; and more.
Hostplus, TelstraSuper, and Commonwealth Bank Group Super blocked more than 70% of climate-change-related shareholder proposals in 2022.
Several Australian superannuation funds have completed their mergers; lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to create a Philippine sovereign wealth fund; and more.