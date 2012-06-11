Southeast Asia’s new sovereign investor is rapidly investing in the region’s growth and green transition, while Singapore’s GIC notes that easing rates, a weaker US dollar, and reforms are drawing global investors back to Asia.
Tag : sovereign fund
Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, will pursue its asset allocation strategy with proceeds from sales of state companies and assets.
An expected US interest rate rise is leading sovereign wealth funds and central banks to diversify from fixed income into higher-yielding assets, indicates a State Street survey
Three of the four sovereign wealth funds with the biggest exposures to hedge funds are based in Asia Pacific, and these allocations look set to rise further.
The ambitious forecast by CBRE is based on expectations that Asian institutions will seek to diversify into lower-risk assets, with investors from China, Japan and Taiwan making inroads.
In a bid to boost returns, China's national pensions body is ramping up domestic PE investment, with nearly $5 billion to be allocated this year.