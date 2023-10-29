We showcase the vice president of the Asia regional office at The Rockefeller Foundation and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. In a wide-ranging interview, Khanna talks about what motivates her and the most unconventional advice she ever received.
Tag : rockefeller foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation teams up with Bezos Earth Fund to catalyse private capital in Global South’s energy transition, while Ping An and Temasek also see opportunities in renewable energy storage.
The month yielded a crop of exclusive and never-before interviewed asset owners including Hong Kong Investment Corp and The Rockefeller Foundation.
Few investable products and persistent hesitancy by private investors is creating a mismatch between commitments and deployment of catalytic capital, noted a senior Asia executive at the world-renowned foundation.