The Vice President of the Asia Regional Office of The Rockefeller Foundation is an ardent believer in making a real difference and in the role that catalytic capital plays in solving socio-economic issues. She also names three books that have helped shape her ideas.
Tag : rockefeller
The US foundation's finance team hopes to collaborate with organisations operating across the impact and risk-return spectrum, a top Asia-based executive told AsianInvestor.
This week's stock market volatility in the wake of Greece's referendum against austerity is likely to create opportunities for US-based fund managers, who view European equities as attractive.
Wealthy Asians in China and elsewhere are recognising the need to properly manage and pass on their money, and are receiving advice from Western families, notes Scorpio Partnership.