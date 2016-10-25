The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
Following the rollout of its digital public pension system, Hong Kong's regulator plans to study Australia's 'value for money' framework to monitor retirement scheme returns.
Jang Dong-hun, the former CIO of Korea’s Poba stresses the importance of competitive pay and a sense of mission for public pension finance professionals.
The CIO of the Korean pension fund also plans to raise allocations to overseas property and scale up its private debt exposure through partnerships with overseas asset owners.
The world's largest pension fund endured a 2017/2018 fiscal year with ups and downs, and 2019 might be the year where it parts ways with perhaps its most important asset: its CIO.
A solid track record and an international profile are among the factors named for David Park, the preferred prospect to lead investments at South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund.
A more streamlined decision-making process could help Korea’s public pension fund to benefit more from alternatives as it hunts higher and more stable returns.
GEPS and Poba will be using more ETFs in 2019 as the higher fees associated with active management become harder to justify. And it's not just in equities; credit is also in the frame.
Wary of a potential "day of reckoning", the Korean duo outlined how they are seeking more control of their alts investments at AsianInvestor’s Institutional Investor Forum in Seoul.
Four eligible firms have missed out in this first round of appointments by China’s state retirement fund under the country's public pension fund scheme.
Eligible asset managers must submit applications by October 31 under the new public pension fund scheme, with the chosen firms to be announced by the end of the year.
Mainland provinces are set to sign contracts with the National Council for Social Security Fund, which will hand portfolios to firms approved to run public pension fund assets by late December.