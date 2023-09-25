CIC names new chairman; AustralianSuper bolsters London equities team; Manulife HK & SEA investment head exits; HKEX appoints sustainability chief; Prime Super announces leadership revamp; and more.
Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.