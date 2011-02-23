Indonesia taps star advisers for new wealth fund; Funds SA leadership change; Active Super veteran launches consultancy; MorningStar rehires portfolio manager; and more.
The executive has announced his decision to step down later this year after more than six years at the Dutch pension fund’s Hong Kong office.
The new chief investment officer Don Guo, who joins from Catalina Holdings, will be based in Singapore instead of Hong Kong, which is its other group head office besides London.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund has established a new dedicated responsible investment team amid a restructuring. The fund has also appointed new leaders for its alternative and public assets teams.
Francois Cristofari becomes chairman of BNP Paribas' China business, while Clarence Tao takes over his previous job as CEO.