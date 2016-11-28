CDPQ, PFJC and other investment industry experts weigh in on how they search for opportunities for diversification and returns even as global attention stays locked on the remarkable US elections outcome.
Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds is taking on more risk through its passive equity mandate as it banks on a rally in global equity markets.
The asset owner is planning a new ETF mandate, and although passive management has won favour, several factors still make active managers relevant.
Yet there are indications that demand among private individuals for exchange-traded funds and other index strategies could gain momentum – but that will take time.