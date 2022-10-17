Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's recent entry into Brisbane's BTR market underscores growing institutional investor confidence in Australia's nascent multi-family sector.
Tag : ontario teachers
GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
Two Canadian pension funds increase bets in Indian toll roads; GPIF gets curious about crypto; ADIA plans to capitalise on western investors' desire to cut China exposure; Temasek to stay committed to ESG investing; and more.
Ontario Teachers' makes changes in its APAC leadership team; Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO leaves; Franklin Templeton taps Greater China sales role from BNP Paribas AM; Asian Development Bank appoints VP for East, SE Asia; JP Morgan AM Asia ETFs head departs; and more.
Saudi Arabia's PIF weighs India office; FWD postpones IPO plans again; AustralianSuper inks its largest European infra deal; Temasek inks deep-tech pact with local universities; Aviva sells stake in Singlife; and more.
The Canadian pension fund has promoted a new Asia Pacific head from within its own ranks, following Ben Chan’s retirement last month.
Five of the largest pension funds in Canada were questioned on their exposure to China by a parliamentary committee of the Canadian government earlier this month.
HKMA Exchange Fund's first-quarter gains soar; KIC considers alternatives investing in Asia; NPS benchmarks $1bn to a bespoke real estate index; Temasek looks at investing in Indian jeweller; and more.
Two of Canada’s largest pension funds are still reeling from their losses in fraudulently managed crypto exchanges and have sworn off the sector. Some experts believe the funds simply bet on the 'wrong horses.'
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan pauses direct investing in private assets in China; Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance and venture capital firm establish fund; GIC and Oak Street close $15 billion REIT acquisition; and more.
Wealthy Chinese are exploring bigger investments in private assets as they seek shelter from wild swings in public markets, while managers look for revenue streams as institutional investors' interest dwindles; Singapore's GIC and Temasek make new investment forays into India; and more.
Bonds look relatively more attractive, says KIC CEO; CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers’ Pension has increased their investments into Indian highways; and more.