AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : nyscrf

Staff Reporters
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is leading a $240 million Series D funding round for open source technology company Grafana Labs; South Korea’s Yellow Umbrella Mutual Aid Fund is seeking managers for a $328 million real estate mandate; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) posted HK$76.2 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, and more.
Weekly investor roundup: Singapore's GIC leads $240 million fundraiser for Grafana Labs; Korea's Mutual Aid Fund to issue a $328 million real estate …