Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is leading a $240 million Series D funding round for open source technology company Grafana Labs; South Korea’s Yellow Umbrella Mutual Aid Fund is seeking managers for a $328 million real estate mandate; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) posted HK$76.2 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, and more.