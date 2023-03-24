Legalsuper names Andrew Lill as interim CIO; SEBI appoints new chairman; Nikko AM announces CEO and chair changes; Rathbones adds three Asia-focused fund managers; and more.
BlackRock announces APAC, China leadership changes; Blackstone plans to expand Singapore PE operations; Legal Super investment head departs for CIO role; Harvest Global Investments CEO steps down; M&G names new Korea real estate head; and more.
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.