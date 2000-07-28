Leading family office executives have weighed in on the state of private market fees and performance, as recent data reveals growing investor dissatisfaction with private equity and real estate strategies across Asia Pacific.
Tag : landmark
Asia Pacific investors eye new private equity opportunities while retreating from China amid challenging market conditions and poor performance in key sectors.
In this edition of our monthly Q&A, we get behind the scenes with the chief executive officer of Landmark Family Office.
As the IMF sounds the alarm for investor losses, industry participants in Asia and the US point to a continued role for the sector.
Increasing competition for deals, and the challenges posed by high interest rates, could endanger returns for some in the sector.
As the sector grows, family offices are flocking to returns that can reach 12%, according to industry experts.
Concerns about private markets have spread to public markets such as equities, which have seen steep recent falls. Institutions and multi-family offices are turning cautious.
The deal has interesting parallels with ING Investment ManagementÆs 2006 acquisition of ABN Amro Asset ManagementÆs Taiwan business.
Morgan StanleyÆs private equity group is selling out of its investment in the Korean fund management company.
DBS'' Thai unit pulls off the first bank auction in Thailand and gets rid of its bad debts.