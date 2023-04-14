AsianInvesterAsianInvester


Mirae Asset hires former BlackRock executive for China role; Ex-HKMA chief joins Web3 institute; GPIF's former RE head joins CapitaLand; Janus Henderson hires sales management director; Aviva Investors hires for APAC client team; and more.
Roundup of people news, April 14