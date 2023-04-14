Despite falling flows across the Asia Pacific region, institutional investor allocations to Australia's real estate market have increased by $1.16 billion in Q2 year-on-year, to $6 billion.
Following the sector's record first-quarter flows, flows fell 39% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the latest data.
Australia's office sector is expected to lead the regional rebound in cross-border flows, a new report predicts.
Growing investor appetite for distressed investments is being matched by a wider range of opportunities, even as the region's banks adopt a more conservative lending approach.
Growing demand for the burgeoning asset class is being matched by a widening opportunity set in the region.
Two recent investor surveys reveal the growing appeal of value-added strategies in the region. Their appeal comes against the backdrop of waning interest in real estate by Asian institutional investors.
Family offices and ultra-high net worth investors are bullish on the market this year, following a bumper year in 2023. This is in contrast to institutional investors, who continue to dump property.
As investors gear up to dump the sector this year, offices are likely to bear the brunt. If they sell, they will have to be prepared to drop prices, according to experts.
A central database of the world’s 100 largest family offices, compiled by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, will go live in Q1 of 2024.
Has the retail property market finally bottomed out? Investor flows and industry experts suggest the sector could be set for a comeback.
Recent bank failures have shifted the risk-reward profile of real estate debt, as investors in Asia pile in.
Mirae Asset hires former BlackRock executive for China role; Ex-HKMA chief joins Web3 institute; GPIF's former RE head joins CapitaLand; Janus Henderson hires sales management director; Aviva Investors hires for APAC client team; and more.