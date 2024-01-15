With an academic background in artificial intelligence, the co-CIO at Japan University Fund has clear views on the technology’s appeal for investments and more broadly, in asset management.
Tag : juf
We showcase the co-CIO of Japan University Fund and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member, who talks about his biggest motivation, his role models and his leadership style.
Positive returns allow the fund to enhance efforts in evolving its portfolio, and active mandates are a major focus, its co-CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The new fund’s progressive diversification approach is paying off with a 10% annual return, as it completes portfolio build-out and shifts focus to optimisation, its co-CIO tells AsianInvestor.
As the relatively new asset owner reaches $70 billion in AUM, the portfolio will gradually focus more on active investments, its co-CIO says.
Japan's national $70 billion endowment fund which supports university research is making changes to its investment landscape, by adding equities and alternatives to its portfolio, its co-CIO says in an exclusive interview.