The Japanese yen has depreciated sharply against the dollar, while Japanese equities hit record highs. Asset managers debate the currency’s path, BOJ’s policy action, and the outlook for Japanese stocks.
Recording the worst quarterly investment return since April last year, the world’s largest pension fund was a net seller of equities in the second quarter.
Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is said to be mulling economic policies that could include moving the country away from Abenomics. Investors will be watching closely for any changes with implications for them.