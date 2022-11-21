Hong Kong pension fund suffers 3.2% April drop amid trade tensions; Norway's sovereign fund sees largest loss in 18 months despite increasing US allocation; Keppel secures $1.53bn for flagship funds; and more.
Norway SWF names new Singapore office head; Temasek launches Paris office; GIC appoints public equities COO; Malaysia military pension appoints chairman, CEO; BNP Paribas AM gets new EMD head; and more.
JANA’s latest partnership with a religious charitable development fund represents a growing trend of not-for-profits seeking institutional investment advice in the growing philanthropic sector.
Institutions and family offices are backing real estate for another strong year, despite the prospect of the country’s first interest rate rise since 2007.
There are few investment opportunities in Asia and a lack of data is holding the sector's development back, experts told AsianInvestor.
The Australian superannuation fund calls for concerted action on biodiversity as critics rue the lack of progress.
Uptake is still small by Western standards and prioritises short- over long-term allocation.