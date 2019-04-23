Canada's pension giant increases its total investment in National Highways Infra Trust to $669 million, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's infrastructure sector despite diplomatic tensions.
Tag : invit
The Indian government will have to demonstrate it can deliver on its promises if it is to attract foreign investor capital into its ambitious infrastructure investment agenda.
The multilateral development bank could ape some prominent asset owners to encourage much-needed infrastructure investment in India. Is it the start of a broader Asian trend?