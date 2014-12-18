As Hong Kong’s insurance industry navigates a new risk-based capital regime, top investment roles will demand a more comprehensive skill set.
The Hong Kong-headquartered insurer sets near-term climate transition targets for its investments, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Joseph Wang, chief investment officer of Taiwan's biggest insurer, outlines the firm's market outlook and where he sees opportunities in bonds, stocks and alternatives.
Mainland insurance firms have been raising their alternative and equity exposure, sparking concerns about their growing vulnerability to a domestic slowdown and stock-market turmoil.
Chinese policymakers have continued to intervene in the domestic equity market, but this has failed to stop the plunge and observers now fear China faces a credibility crisis.
Rules announced this week could see mainland insurance firms pour $32 billion into venture capital funds in a potential boon for smaller companies.