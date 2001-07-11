The artificial intelligence landscape is evolving rapidly, with increased regulatory oversight and the emergence of innovative players reshaping the competitive terrain.
Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasises the need for structural transformation in ChinaÆs fund industry.
Regardless of the growth of SWIFT''s ISO 15022 messaging, STP gains in asset servicing are minimal.
Peter Alexander, principal of independent consultants Z-Ben Advisors, believes change will bring long-term good to the industry.
Brokers, custodians and fund managers say a lack of industry-wide incentives is slowing the march towards automation.
Chinese venture capital trends are recovering, but it is foreigners who are driving the process says Gavin Ni founder of Zero2ipo.
The SFC will announce new proposals to improve Reits and hedge funds this year to shore up strong industry growth.
Right policy, wrong idea: Is Hong Kong about to destroy its funds industry?
Jonathan Brooke talks about the opportunities for setting up a hedge fund in Hong Kong.
The fund management industry in Singapore posted impressive growth in assets under management in 2001 says the MAS.
The collapse of Japan''s managed money fund industry has given the mutual fund industry a black eye, and investors a lesson about risk.
The two stock exchanges are being urged to create an all-China stock index.