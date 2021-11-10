Indonesia Investment Authority has flagged interest in partnerships, following a new fund co-launched by Microsoft that is seeking to unlock $100 billion of investments.
Singapore's GIC has taken part in an equity syndication program to finance the world's largest green hydrogen platform in the world; Taiwan pension funds reported investment losses in the first four months of 2022; AIA Singapore has teamed up with Franklin Templeton to launch a shariah global diversified fund for Muslim investors.
For a China looking to internationalise its currency, the Russian banking crisis could make it a force to reckon with; Family offices remain drawn to the city’s tax incentives, political and currency stability, clear regulatory framework and good schools for their children; Indonesia’s new wealth fund is talking to more than 100 investors; AIA set to boost exposure to Asian infrastructure 'as much as possible'; and more.
Southeast Asia's newest SWF plans to be agile and invest in asset classes beyond infrastructure, including areas such as consumer and technology.