AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : indonesia investment authority

Staff Reporters
For a China looking to internationalise its currency, the Russian banking crisis could make it a force to reckon with; Family offices remain drawn to the city’s tax incentives, political and currency stability, clear regulatory framework and good schools for their children; Indonesia’s new wealth fund is talking to more than 100 investors; AIA set to boost exposure to Asian infrastructure 'as much as possible'; and more.
March's most read: Could Russia's SWIFT ban benefit renminbi assets?; Family offices unfazed by Singapore's wealth taxes