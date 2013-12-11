There will be no newsletters during the Lunar New Year holidays of February 17, 18 and 19. We wish our readers a fantastic Year of the Horse.
Tag : horse
What the Year of the Horse may hold for China, Japan, India and Thailand.
Good-bye snake, hello horse.
The brokerage looks into its crystal ball for its 20th annual Fung Shui Index and sees bullish equity markets and a property plunge in HK. But things could be dicey for Alibaba’s Jack Ma.
Reforms in China, questions over the execution of Abe's third arrow in Japan and potential inflation in emerging markets absorb economists, but overall they are optimistic about 2014.