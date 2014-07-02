Nearly two-thirds of APAC institutional investors say they are looking to increase their equities allocations this year.
Global SWF’s first-half report revealed very strong deal-making activity by state investors, along with shifting investment habits and a rising interest in in-house start-ups.
Naomi Denning, EMBA, ASIP, managing director of investment services for Asia Pacific at Towers Watson, discusses the general trend of Asian institutional funds in terms of overseas investment.
In partnership with Towers Watson
In this video, Towers Watson talks about why Asian institutional investors should move away from their domestic markets, and how they can invest internationally.