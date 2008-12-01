Sovereign wealth funds and Chinese policy banks are forging a new investment nexus as global banks step in to structure flows across clean energy, infrastructure and advanced industries.
Tag : gulf
Malaysia is set to overtake the Middle East as the global hub for Islamic investments in terms of assets under management. What can Gulf countries do to counter this trend?
Jean Michel Bourgoin, previously Middle East head for Amundi, will look to expand Natixis Global Asset Management's regional focus beyond sovereign wealth funds.
Tarek Fadlallah says the Japanese fund house's new Dubai office will focus on institutional clients. A retail business is not on the agenda, but investment staff could be.
The UK fund house is said to have engaged a recruitment firm to help it set up its first branch in the Middle East, joining a list of firms making or planning similar moves.
In light of an improved economic outlook and rising salaries, companies in the region are looking anew at the benefits of launching retirement schemes.
Asset managers in the Middle East and North Africa are mulling expanding both regionally and further afield, according to a recent survey.
ING Investment ManagementÆs Dubai-based team plans to launch a frontier-market product for global investors that will include both equity and debt.
A meeting in Muscat attended by leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE concludes with plans to set up a Gulf central bank and introduce a common currency not unlike the euro.