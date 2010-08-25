Many institutional investors are unfamiliar with the specific hazards of markets that are early in their development cycle, according to experts.
Tag : gaw capital
The sovereign wealth fund has committed several hundred million dollars to Gaw Capital’s first data centre investment platform, underscoring its appetite to enter new markets in Asia.
The Hong Kong-based real estate investor is increasing its focus on mezzanine debt and platform investments as potential areas of expansion.
The fourth real estate private equity fund from Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital will largely target Greater China and has attracted capital from several big US investors.
Having closed its third fund this week, the Hong Kong private-equity real-estate firm is continuing its focus on smaller mainland cities.