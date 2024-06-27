Cameron Harvey, CEO of Landmark Family Office (LFO), lays out the firm's fund selection process and interesting trends in client demand in recent months.
Tag : fund selector series
The private bank’s Asia-Pacific head of investments outlines how the product platform has evolved, and discusses the impact of technology developments and geopolitical risks.
Jack Siu, head of discretionary portfolio management, Asia, at Lombard Odier, offers an in-depth look at the Swiss private bank's fund selection process and how client attitudes are changing towards private markets.
Vincent Au, head of investments at ALPS Advisory, explains the wealth manager's intensive approach to fund selection and how investors should position themselves over the next few months.
Kevin Teng, CEO of WRISE Private Singapore, discusses the firm's fund selection approach and how it separates good funds from bad.
Cheryl Tan, head of fund specialists Asia at Julius Baer, explains her team's selection approach, how it separates good funds from bad and what's in demand among wealthy investors right now.