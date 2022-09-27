The Hong Kong life insurer is set to further leverage the resources of local conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Group to expand its footprint across China and beyond.
Tag : ftlife
Elevated rates and recent regulations make private debt an attractive option for insurers seeking diversification and high returns, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Insurers need to understand the nuanced relationship between private and public assets in portfolio construction, especially during times of crisis, the senior executive said at the Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
New World Development’s FTLife endorses the use of ETFs for swift exposure adjustment and risk management, particularly in the face of Hong Kong’s forthcoming risk-based capital regime.
Cbus announces board changes; HKEX opens new office; Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton; FTLife hires deputy CIO from BOC Life; Perpetual AM names deputy equities chief; and more.
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
AXA Hong Kong's Richard Chan has joined FTLife in Hong Kong as chief investment and asset and liability management officer.