Donald Trump's dramatic victory in the presidential election marks a major political shift, but will his economic agenda prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate-cutting plans?
Following the Federal Reserve's aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut, we asked asset managers and analysts to identify three risk assets they believe could benefit from this decision.
As the rate-cutting cycle approaches, fund managers are evaluating whether global and Asian high-yield bonds are becoming more appealing and how investors should approach the asset class.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
Ping An Insurance's investment chief expects two US rate cuts this year, allowing China to follow suit — coupled with more fiscal stimulus on property and domestic consumption.
As investors continue to parse financial data to figure out the next interest rate move from the Fed, there are conflicting opinions on what the future holds.
Will the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates and tighten policy aggressively hamper the economic recovery in Asia? What impact will it have on equity and fixed income asset classes?
Positive but moderate returns are still expected, while the pace of policy normalisation and economic growth is closely watched.
Inflation is here to stay, but how long is the question investors struggle to answer. In the meantime, super funds Cbus and UniSuper have adjusted their portfolio accordingly.
The Federal Reserve has announced the beginning of its much-discussed tapering soon. Adding in the effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions, does this mean US equities are set for a drastic correction in the short term?
Nine experts share their takes on how institutional investors can best respond to what seems to be a spiralling bond market rout.
How should investors respond as the US Federal Reserve and other central banks rush to stabilise markets convulsed by the coronavirus outbreak?