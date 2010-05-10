The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years, while the US Federal Reserve has held steady. Fund managers are now analysing the potential impact of this ECB rate cut on European investments and beyond.
Nine experts share their takes on how institutional investors can best respond to what seems to be a spiralling bond market rout.
Kirby Daley, strategist at Newedge, connects the dots between a loss of confidence in Europe and the likelihood of a flight to quality that sucks liquidity out of Asia.