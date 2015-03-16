As asset managers curb support for shareholder votes, a debate rages between investors' fiduciary responsibilities and pursuing sustainability goals.
Tag : etfgi
Support by the world’s leading investment managers on ESG votes tabled by APAC shareholders is waning, which is piling pressure on other institutional investors to take the lead.
The region's exchange traded funds and products enjoyed record-breaking net new asset growth in the first six months of 2016, due to strong performance in emerging Asian markets.
But Asia's retail market for ETFs requires better education for investors, more regulatory backing and advances in technology if it is to gain a bigger share of the pie, say industry participants.
Assets in Asia exchange-traded funds rose by 4.4% to $118 billion in February, according to a new report. And Deutsche has identified currency-hedged ETFs as one of the key growth drivers of the asset class.