With an academic background in artificial intelligence, the co-CIO at Japan University Fund has clear views on the technology’s appeal for investments and more broadly, in asset management.
We showcase the co-CIO of Japan University Fund and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member, who talks about his biggest motivation, his role models and his leadership style.
APG Asset Management's Asia CEO Thijs Aaten talks about the childhood influences shaping his work ethic, the importance of collaboration -- and busts the myth of the 'all-powerful executive'.
We showcase the Asia CEO of APG Asset Management and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member. In this feature, Aaten shares his straight-talking investment philosophy, his interest in photography and the two Nobel laureates he would like to grill over lunch.
Iu-Jin Ong, co-founder of single family office Augventive shies away from narratives of cutthroat ambition, choosing instead to embrace a path paved with serendipity, self-belief, and a constant pursuit of meaningful work.
We showcase Iu Jin Ong, co-founder and managing partner of Augventive, a Hong Kong-based single family office, and a member of AsianInvestor's Editorial Advisory Board. Through a series of quick-fire questions, we attempt to uncover the man behind the success story.