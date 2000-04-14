Congratulations to all the winners of this highly competitive category.
Naomi Denning, EMBA, ASIP, managing director of investment services for Asia Pacific at Towers Watson, discusses the general trend of Asian institutional funds in terms of overseas investment.
In this video, Towers Watson talks about why Asian institutional investors should move away from their domestic markets, and how they can invest internationally.
Sinotrans Beijing-based president Zhang Jianwei explains where the company is now heading following its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Country Awards for Achievement Day 2 -- Best Domestic Bond House
We are pleased to announce the winners of FinanceAsia''s 4th annual Country Awards for Achievement. Today''s category- Best Domestic Commercial Bank.
Australia may have four fund of funds by year end, two of which hope to disprove managers with less-defined strategies are second-rate.
SingTel moves to build pan-Asian telecoms network as deregulation attracts competitors to domestic market.