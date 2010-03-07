A surge of recent data centre deals is good news for institutional investors in APAC -- a region where the sector suffers from fragmentation and a shortage of supply.
Tag : cpp
CPP Investments cuts Hong Kong jobs; Family office SAIL Advisors' CIO departs as operation winds down; NZ Super appoints new chair; Perpetual gets Asia distribution head; JPMAM names Japan ETF head; and more.
Bonds look relatively more attractive, says KIC CEO; CPP Investments and Ontario Teachers’ Pension has increased their investments into Indian highways; and more.
Contrasting approaches of divestment versus engagement between the different funds have attracted both praise and criticism.
The Canadian institution is rapidly building an investment team in Hong Kong to capture growth in Asian markets, starting with China-focused private equity.