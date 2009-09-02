AustralianSuper names new head of retirement; Colonial First State's private markets manager departs; Aware Super expands infrastructure team; FWD adds three board directors; and more.
Tag : colonial
More than half a century after Britain suggested its colony introduce a pension system, Hong Kong's MPF system is constantly attacked for perceived inadequacies. Here we examine its history and future.
The firm intends to boost its Asian fixed-income capabilities and regional client servicing under the new leadership of Mark Lazberger and Michael Stapleton.