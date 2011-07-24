The British insurer remains bullish on its private pension business in China while keeping a close eye on the US and global inflation for its investment portfolio.
As China opens up its insurance asset management companies to wholly foreign ownership and expands their investment capabilities, overseas life insurers anticipate playing a bigger role onshore, especially in the trillion-dollar pension business.
Negative Chinese stock-market performance has hurt domestic mutual-fund returns, with not a single mainland asset manager making a profit in the second quarter.