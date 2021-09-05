China Investment Corporation has ramped up allocations to sustainable investments and sustainability-focused managers across both public and private markets, leveraging its proprietary ESG model.
Tag : china investment corporation
China Investment Corporation aims to strategically invest in AI to capitalise on the disruptive technology's growth potential, as China strives to gain an edge amid intensifying global competition.
The Chinese sovereign wealth fund is among the top improvers in an annual scoreboard that rates global state funds’ practices in governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) over the past year.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day two, we showcase executives from Brunei Investment Agency and China Investment Corporation.
Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation's total assets under management dropped to $1.24 trillion at the end of 2022. But, it still managed to achieve its 50% alternative asset allocation target for overseas investments.
The National Social Security Fund added $17.8 billion in Chinese equities last year across the consumer and healthcare, real estate, automotive, industrial, resource, and infrastructure sectors.
The sovereign wealth giant says it will prioritise employee retention.
China Investment Corporation and Silk Road Fund held talks with Saudi Arabia’s information technology minister, underscoring growing China-Saudi cooperation.
CIC is not part of a consortium shortlisted for the infrastructure project, a source told AsianInvestor. The company that announced the consortium being shortlisted confirmed CIC's participation.
For the $1.35 trillion alternative-heavy China Investment Corporation, it could be just a matter of time before it surpasses the world's largest sovereign wealth fund Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global.
Back in 2014, China Investment Corporation had started expanding offshore private equity exposure, while the American pension fund actively sought Asia-based partners.
China's sovereign wealth fund's 2020 returns may have declined, but the fund remains upbeat about US equities, external managers and the prospects for the Greater Bay Area