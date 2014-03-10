As markets await both the US election and China's National People's Congress meeting, analysts and investment managers assess the potential impact on Chinese policies and stocks.
Tag : china equities
Despite US and European investors scaling back, global interest in Chinese stocks persists, with allocators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets looking for stronger signals to increase their exposure.
The insurer believes the Chinese market is bottoming out. It will also continue to add exposure to high-dividend stocks, which contributed to its positive return last year.
The outlook for 2023 is cautiously optimistic given the recent performance of Hong Kong and Chinese equities, which account for about 25% of the pension fund's total assets.
Moving from one huge US firm to another, Helen Zhu will head China equities at BlackRock as the asset manager continues to grow its Asian headcount.