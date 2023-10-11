Catalytic debt could be a game-changer for blended finance, offering a bridge between project development and commercial viability in emerging markets according to Temasek's head of financial services.
Few investable products and persistent hesitancy by private investors is creating a mismatch between commitments and deployment of catalytic capital, noted a senior Asia executive at the world-renowned foundation.
The US foundation's finance team hopes to collaborate with organisations operating across the impact and risk-return spectrum, a top Asia-based executive told AsianInvestor.