GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
Singapore's GIC plans to expand team for more Japan deals; Malaysia's KWAP unveils alternatives strategy with Shariah focus; Brighter Super expands Queensland investment strategy; NPS gets new mid-term asset allocation plan; and more.
Two leading APAC investors are increasing efforts to collect accurate social data and narrow the DE&I gap.
The move follows elevation of ESG from investment risk to a corporate risk and a substantial rotation from active to passive mandates, and is likely to presage additional ESG hires.
The $31 billion Australian superannuation fund hopes to have a carbon reduction overlay in place over its passive equities portfolio within six months.
New regulations mean a single large allocation to an impact fund could risk creating underperformance across the fund as a whole making them too risky for smaller funds, say analysts.
Hiring, training and green leases help make up for continued paucity of information.
While leading asset owners point to the global economic slowdown and rising inflation, real estate, in the right sectors, can still offer an effective hedge against inflation.
Brighter Super - the $31 billion Australian superannuation fund - is switching to passive managers as market and regulation fears mount.
GIC partners with Omers Infrastructure and Wren House to jointly acquire Direct ChassisLink; Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years; AustralianSuper delivered a -2.73% return for the fund’s balanced option for FY2022; and more.