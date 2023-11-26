Inaccurate perceptions of how development finance entities work could be shutting institutional investors out of important co-investment opportunities.
Tag : bii
Institutional investors and venture capital managers don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to the most effective ways to fund emissions reductions in Asia.
Leading development finance institutions are investing in bank and non-bank lenders across emerging markets in Asia, with prominent allocations in India and Nepal.
The fund is set to increase its climate investments disproportionately in Asia in the coming years, according to CEO Nick O'Donohoe.
Institutional investors are urged to work together on deals in the least developed nations to maximise social and environmental impact.
The announcement was part of six climate finance commitments made by British International Investment at the ongoing UN climate change conference, known as COP28, in Dubai.
A company’s intentions and targets are no longer enough for investors, according to the two asset owners.
The Dutch pension money manager and British International Investment call for stronger implementation of ESG standards to stamp out contrarian beliefs that inhibit the success of impact investing.