A slew of private market indices from MSCI is the latest addition to a booming yet non-transparent market that remains challenging for asset prices and valuations.
Tag : benchmarks
With over $1 trillion in assets and growing, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global is already one the largest pension funds in the world - now it's aiming to be the most transparent too.
China's bond market is likely to be included in global fixed income benchmarks next year, but investors remain cautious on mainland debt securities, says Pimco's Luke Spajic.
BlackRock’s Anthony Chan suggests ways investors can take apart benchmark indices and put them back together again, better.
A Fidelity and Greenwich Associates’ survey of Asian and European institutional funds reveals a huge discrepancy in how they use benchmarks to gain access to Asian assets.
Global investors must learn to accept volatility and market ‘roadblocks’ if they are to capture the potential of emerging markets, says BNPP executive Vincent Camerlynck.
The two stock exchanges are being urged to create an all-China stock index.