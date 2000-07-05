The Dutch pension giant is moving away from public markets priced for perfection while adapting to an era where government bonds no longer adequately hedge equity risk during inflationary periods.
Tag : bangkok
The $1 trillion fund house sees Southeast Asia as a big part of its regional expansion strategy, with a Thai office the next major step.
The anti-government protest came to an end last week, yet the red shirts represented reform in spite of Thaksin Shinawatra, not because of him, argues an AsianInvestor reader.
Bill Bradley joins the firm from Hunton & Williams.
International law firm Allen & Overy welcome a new senior consultant to their corporate team in Bangkok.
Indosuez W.I.Carr Securities Bangkok has appointed Mark Reinecke as product head for emerging ASEAN markets.
Philip John heads focus on corporate finance, banking, project finance and capital markets.