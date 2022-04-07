AXA Hong Kong and Macau picks a new chief investment officer internally, succeeding Fanda Ho.
In 2012, we heard the now-familiar tune of asset owners moving towards alternatives in what was then a low-yield environment.
The Hong Kong life insurer will not blindly divest from non-ESG assets just to meet the emissions reduction target but will assess the impact of its investments holistically on the environment and social development.
Its sizable hedging portfolio allows the life insurer to overweight alternative assets while maintaining a healthy solvency ratio.