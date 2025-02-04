After several years of lackluster returns, the Asian high yield market outperformed its European and US counterparts in 2024. This year, fixed income investors are likely to focus on issuers that can benefit from interest rate cuts in the US and changes in trade policy from President Donald Trump’s administration.
Tag : asia fixed income
In partnership with PineBridge Investments
Asia investment grade (IG) credit should benefit from both the end of the US hiking cycle and potential global economic slowdown, with structural demand likely from burgeoning investor interest, explains Omar Slim, co-head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments.