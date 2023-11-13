GreenBear Group and Xin Family Office are deepening their presence in India, with GreenBear supporting emerging fund managers while Xin partners with globally-trained leaders. Both firms view India as a key long-term growth market.
Tag : alternate investment
India's economy is moving toward's becoming the world's third-largest and offers big gains to those who stay the course, a family office executive said.
Co-investments are picking up steam for single-family offices, giving them access to more investment opportunities as well as potential for higher returns.
A single family office sees transformative impact from AI and future technologies over the next decade, creating promising opportunities for long-term investors.
While private credit continues to be the preferred instrument for many asset owners, there are clear advantages that private equity investments can offer single-family offices, one executive told AsianInvestor.
Investing in emerging managers offers diversification and opportunities to drive change through seed capital, according to a single-family office.
Despite a volatile period for technology investments in 2023, some single-family offices based in Hong Kong and Singapore are committed to investing in Web 3.0, albeit with caution.
Singapore-based Xin Family, a single family office, explains its approach to investing in frontier technologies and how it manages its portfolio risk.