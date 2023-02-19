The recent scandal involving Adani Group and Canadian pension fund CPDQ exposes flagging standards as investors rush for private markets across emerging markets in Asia.
Tag : adani
Despite CDPQ's prompt dismissal of executives linked to Indian energy sector bribes, does this case expose wider oversight challenges for foreign investors in Asian markets?
The Adani Group's $250 million bribery indictment last week triggered a sharp share decline, raising questions about its potential impact on India's investment landscape.
The world's largest sovereign wealth fund recently said it had no more investments in the crisis struck Adani Group. AsianInvestor takes a look at other Indian stocks the fund has removed from its portfolio since 2010.