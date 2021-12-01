The Chinese insurance giant eyes a boost to its overseas assets when the long-awaited US monetary easing begins.
The insurer believes the Chinese market is bottoming out. It will also continue to add exposure to high-dividend stocks, which contributed to its positive return last year.
The Chinese insurance giant says China’s first ESG reporting standard for the insurance industry will push for better sustainability practices, especially for small and medium-sized companies.
The former CIO of China Pacific Insurance Co (CPIC) had left the insurer in September for "family reasons". He previously worked at AIA and AIG.