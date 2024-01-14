South Korea's sovereign wealth fund is eyeing specific alternative asset classes following strong 2024 results, with plans to capitalise on the current interest rate environment.
With equity markets already hitting record highs after November's US election result, fund managers weigh in on whether the traditional year-end seasonal boost could extend the rally further.
Generative artificial intelligence holds high potential for the asset management industry, and recruiting the right people and honing in on the right products will be key for asset owners and their service providers.