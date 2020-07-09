The world's largest asset owner sustainable investment platform hopes the move will better connect information about investee company revenues with real world outcomes.
Sponsored Profile
Finding companies that can navigate the current social, regulatory and technological changes will be key to generating long-term returns and help lead the transition to a more sustainable world.
Huge cuts in emissions from real estate assets will be essential to reach net zero carbon by 2050. Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ carbon neutral real estate approach has been established for over a decade and offers major benefits for all stakeholders.
Non-deliverable forwards are now at the forefront of mind for investors in the region after the pandemic, despite some regulatory concerns.
The Thai fund house is planning to scale up its technology capabilities to lift investment returns and better engage clients, while technology funds are among the key focuses of its investment products.
The French fund house becomes the world’s largest responsible asset manager to help asset owners implement sustainable investing, underlining its serious commitment to ESG.
The Singapore-based fund house continues to enhance its technology platforms to better serve investors, while putting its ESG commitment into stronger actions.
Amid global growth in fixed income ETFs, RMB bond index funds have shown rapid growth in the past three years. By the end of June 2020, there were 133 domestic bond index funds with a total value of ¥455.5 bn in China - 23 times greater than in 2018 - and 27 overseas-listed RMB bond ETFs with a total value of ¥53.6 bn, 99% of which comprised Chinese government bonds and policy bank bond ETFs.
The French house has long taken sustainability seriously, but this effectively means ESG is now its default option for its key investment solutions underlining the depth of its commitment to implementing ESG on behalf of all its clients.
UOB Asset Management was named Best Asia Fund House of the Year in our most recent Asset Management Awards. The exclusive interview with Boon Kiat Thio (Group CEO of UOB Asset Management) and Vana Bulbon (CEO of UOB Asset Management Thailand) uncovers the key priorities for the business moving forward.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Applied US Core Equity Strategy can point to multi-year returns and a robust Sharpe ratio for its success in our smart beta category.
Nobody can ignore the rapid evolution of China over recent decades. And as one of the first countries globally to try to return to ‘normal’ following the pandemic, there are opportunities for investors to capitalise on the evolving domestic markets.